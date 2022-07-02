 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Mike Tindall reveals back story of Prince Louis’ viral photo from Platinum Jubilee

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Mike Tindall reveals back story of Prince Louis’ viral photo from Platinum Jubilee
Mike Tindall reveals back story of Prince Louis’ viral photo from Platinum Jubilee

Mike Tindall recently revealed the back story of him giving the ‘I’m watching you’ gesture to Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant as the moment went viral on social media.

During his appearance on The Good, The Bad and the Rugby podcast, the former rugby player spilt the beans on the viral picture as his cohost James Haskell joked about keeping ‘the future king’s children in line’.

"Tins wears a hat, he goes up 100,000," cohost Alex Payne said before asking, “What were you actually doing at that point, with the old [pointing at eyes gesture]?"

"I actually can't remember, I can't remember what he was doing," Mike replied. "He's such a good character he is, Louis."

"The ones who have no chance of being in the mix are always the best characters," Haskell added.

During his conversation on the June 5 episode of the podcast, the 43-year-old talked about sitting in the front row of the pageant.

"It's tough for them. They're all young. It's a long time," the athlete said. "But as any parents know, you just do whatever needs to be done."

He added, "Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two [daughters, Mia and Lena] are always mischievous, so it's trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high."

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian hits back at 'two-faced' Jenna Bush over North’s birthday bash criticism

Kim Kardashian hits back at 'two-faced' Jenna Bush over North’s birthday bash criticism

Rebel Wilson teams up with Charles Melton for THIS K-Pop movie

Rebel Wilson teams up with Charles Melton for THIS K-Pop movie
Prince Andrew looked cheerful after car crash TV interview: reports

Prince Andrew looked cheerful after car crash TV interview: reports
Johnny Depp friend says ‘no Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow’

Johnny Depp friend says ‘no Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow’
Johnny Depp asked to pay $38,000 to ACLU for providing evidence in bombshell libel case

Johnny Depp asked to pay $38,000 to ACLU for providing evidence in bombshell libel case

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed Platinum Jubilee flypast: reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed Platinum Jubilee flypast: reports
Jenna Bush Hager slams Kim Kardashian over daughter’s extravagant birthday party

Jenna Bush Hager slams Kim Kardashian over daughter’s extravagant birthday party
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert celebrate 11th wedding anniversary: See photo

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert celebrate 11th wedding anniversary: See photo
Kanye West expresses ‘pain’ of reading headlines about kids in Cardi B’s song

Kanye West expresses ‘pain’ of reading headlines about kids in Cardi B’s song
Inside Princess Diana’s 'taboo' relationship with palace staff

Inside Princess Diana’s 'taboo' relationship with palace staff
R. Kelly sues Brooklyn jail for putting him on suicide watch

R. Kelly sues Brooklyn jail for putting him on suicide watch
Meghan Markle changed easy-going work atmosphere of Prince Harry staff: source

Meghan Markle changed easy-going work atmosphere of Prince Harry staff: source

Latest

view all