Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander sends bizarre letter to her mother 

Saturday Jul 02 2022
Britney Spears ex-husband Jason Alexander sent a bizarre apology letter to her mother Lynne Spears before he crashed the singer’s wedding with Sam Asghari.

In the letter he personally delivered to the Toxic singer’s mom, as revealed by insider, Alexander apologised for breaking past non-disclosure agreements while he quoted Bible references.

"Mrs. Lynne, I've got God back in my life and I felt God lead me to write to you, and I want to make things right with the past. My heart has been touched with God's truth and I am on a new journey now," Alexander wrote in the letter obtained by Radar.

"You know that we both have been through hell and back, so this isn't me reaching out to bring pain or hate. This is me starting fresh with every part of my life and you are part of that," he added.

"I'm sorry for breaking the NDAs and having unforgiveness towards the past with Britney and our past relationship," he continued.

"'There's a way that appears to be right, but in the end, it leads to death' — I'm done with anything that isn't Godly and I mean to live in freedom,” he quoted Proverbs 16:25.

“This is freedom to write this to you and just know that I respect your family, privacy and I pray healing and peace for you," the letter further read.

"'Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you," he concluded the note. "I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.' John 14:27."

Alexander is currently in police custody for gate crashing his ex-wife nuptials.  

