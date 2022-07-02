 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana planned THIS for Prince William as future king

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Princess Diana planned THIS for Prince William as future king
Princess Diana planned THIS for Prince William as future king

Princess Diana’s plans for eldest son Prince William for his life as future king have been disclosed by TV psychic Deborah Davies.

Talking to the Daily Star, former Real Housewives of Cheshire psychic Deborah claims that Diana, who died when Prince William was just 15, raised her eldest son with sole purpose to ‘change the monarchy’.

Deborah claimed Princess Diana shared with her an insight into how she was preparing William for life as 'King William' and changing the public’s connection with the monarchy.

Deborah Davies told the Daily Star, “Diana raised William to be a King that will change the monarchy's connection to the public, there will no longer be a 'distance with stuffy royal protocol', William will be 'the people's King.'"

Recently, the Express UK, citing royal sources, also reported that Prince William is expected to modernise the monarchy and use his platform to speak his mind on issues that matter.

More From Entertainment:

Hayley Atwell moves on with ‘Vegetarian Pagan’ after dumping Tom Cruise

Hayley Atwell moves on with ‘Vegetarian Pagan’ after dumping Tom Cruise

'Amber Heard 2.0': Legal expert blasts trolls for 'villainizing women'

'Amber Heard 2.0': Legal expert blasts trolls for 'villainizing women'
'Monarchy is the real problem not Prince Charles'

'Monarchy is the real problem not Prince Charles'
Elon Musk shares first photo with sons after daughter shuns billionaire

Elon Musk shares first photo with sons after daughter shuns billionaire
Simon Cowell’s ex Sinitta ‘still wanted to be with him’ after break up

Simon Cowell’s ex Sinitta ‘still wanted to be with him’ after break up

Victoria Beckham reveals why she has disciplined eating habit

Victoria Beckham reveals why she has disciplined eating habit
Victoria Beckham sparks reactions as she shares her never-before-seen photo

Victoria Beckham sparks reactions as she shares her never-before-seen photo
Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander sends bizarre letter to her mother

Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander sends bizarre letter to her mother

Jerry Hall files for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch

Jerry Hall files for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch
Emilia Clarke expresses dismay as she lost her chance with Brad Pitt

Emilia Clarke expresses dismay as she lost her chance with Brad Pitt
Jon Stewart calls US Supreme Court ‘the Fox News of justice’ over Roe v Wade reversal

Jon Stewart calls US Supreme Court ‘the Fox News of justice’ over Roe v Wade reversal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have royal aides 'falling over themselves': expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have royal aides 'falling over themselves': expert

Latest

view all