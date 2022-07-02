David Beckham reveals daughter Harper's skating skills in stunning video

Legendary Footballer David Beckham delighted fans as he shared a adorable clip of daughter Harper, showing her skillfully zooming around on rollerblades.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Victoria Beckham's sweet hubby shared an adorable video of their 10-year-old daughter Harper Seven at a roller-skating rink.



Sharing the moment with his followers, David captioned the clip: 'Trying to keep up with this little one @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven'.

In the clip, The 47-year-old footballer is seen filming harper racing ahead of him on rollerblades, expertly navigating the brightly-lit rink.



He turned the camera around to show his proud smile as he skated behind his speedy daughter.

David Beckham's post comes after Victoria Beckham shared her own sweet videos of Harper, playing with makeup last month.