Sunday Jul 03 2022
Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Prince Charles’ charity is after new audit manager for better use of funds: reports

Prince Charles' charity that was accused of offering ‘cash for access’ is reportedly after a new audit manager to ensure better proper use of funds.

Daily Mail on Sunday reported that the Prince of Wales; foundation, based at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, has advertised for a new ‘compliance and internal audit manager’.

The charity is reportedly looking forward to meeting all legal standards and developing policies on subjects including ‘anti-money laundering; conflicts; anti-bribery and corruption’.

The update on the foundation’s website states that the newly-created role in the organization aims to ‘improve our operations by bringing a systematic and disciplined approach to our risk management, control and compliance processes’.

The new audit manager will “support the growth of the foundation as it continues to deliver its impactful charitable activities,” the spokesperson said.

This came after the charity landed in hot waters over its fundraising activities and allegations that Michael Fawcett -the prince’s former aide and chief executive at the foundation, helped “broker a knighthood and British citizenship for a billionaire Saudi donor” the outlet reported.

