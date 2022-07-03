Meghan, Prince Harry’s Oprah sighting has Royal Firm doing ‘damage control’

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently spotted visiting Oprah Winfrey, prompting the royal family to kick off ‘damage control’ according to a royal expert.



Writing for news.com.au, columnist Elser claimed that the royal family may be worried about Harry and Meghan’s next move as news of them visiting Oprah in recent weeks went viral last week.

As per Elser, soon after the Sussex’s sighting with Oprah, the royal firm seemed to attempt ‘damage control’ with a story about how Prince Charles had an ‘emotional’ meeting with his granddaughter Lilibet. She also highlighted how a new Clarence House report lauded Prince Harry for becoming financially independent.

Elser wrote: “It’s hard not to wonder if this damage control is too little too late.”

“Feelings would seem to have been hurt badly, Harry has books to sell and the duo has a streaming giant bleeding hundreds of billions to keep sweet,” she continued.

Elser added: “For now, it’s a watching brief but with all of the opportunities in the near future for the Duke and Duchess to indulge in the penchant for truth-telling and journey-sharing, are a few warm words here and there really going to be enough to prevent them from coming for another prime time pasting?”