Johnny Depp gives life a new start and hope after burying the battle-ax

Johnny Depp has seemingly moved on and given his life a new start and hope after winning defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.



The Hollywood actor gave double bliss to his fans on Saturday as he shared his stunning photo on Instagram soon after sharing a clip in which he's seen getting a new tattoo on his wrist.

In the photo, the 59-year-old looks relaxed and calm in casual outfit while enjoying boating, giving an impression as he's ready to rule the ocean again as he did in the Pirates of the Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow after burying the battle ax.

The actor captioned the photo: “a little lull in Stockholm… between shows JD X.”



Depp's millions of fans showered love on Depp's new amazing look shortly after he shared the picture. British model Naomi Campbell also dropped numerous heart emoticons in the comment section.



Earlier on the day, the actor shared a clip to revealed his new tattoo on his arm. He got a broken arrow tattoo, which was designed by Oslo's Attitude Tattoo Studio artists Aleksander Stubberud Aas, Jonathan Herrera, and Tomas Kidane, According to Norwegian website VG.

The process reportedly took six hours to complete. It noted that Depp's tattoo signifies "a new start and new hope" after "burying the battle ax."

Johnny Depp has been enjoying every moment since he got his life ack after emerging victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.