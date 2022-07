Tom Cruise's endearing throwback pictures in honour of his birthday

Tom Cruise celebrates his 60th birthday today and we can't help but recall all the hyped pictures of Tom that proves that he was born to be a star!

Let's take a look

All-American Guy: A popped collar and double denim? Tom Cruise circa 1980 was totally dreamy

Totally Preppy: A young Tom Cruise wearing a corduroy jacket with elbow patches

An officer and Gentleman:his character in Top Gun was technically a lieutenant

Black Tie Affair: Cruise looks just as good dressed to the nines as he does dressed in jeans and a T-shirt

Winner, Winner: In 1990, Cruise won the People's Choice Award for his role in Born on the Fourth of July