Monday Jul 04 2022
Amber Heard reminds survivors 'look what happened to me'

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Amber Heard questions whether anyone will come forward after her 'nationally televised' verdict against Johnny Depp.

The conversation began once NBC News host Savannah Guthrie spoke with Heard about her televised loss against Johnny Depp.

She began by questioning Ms Heard's decision to take Depp to court and pointed out, "His lawyers argued at trial that none of his prior relationships -- not one woman -- has come forward and said he physically hit them. You were the only one."

Heard issued a quip in response and issued her own counterargument and admitted, "Look what happened to me when I came forward. Would you?"

