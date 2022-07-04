 
entertainment
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew had palace rules bent for him: former royal cop claims

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Prince Andrew's alleged abusive behaviour was recently revealed by a former royal cop who claimed the disgraced royal led 'a very weird life'.

During his conversation with The Sun, Paul Page, who worked at the palace for six years, revisited an incident when the prince screamed at a guard for stopping an unidentified woman.

“Andrew led a very weird life - he was the only member of the Royal Family we had to bend the rules for,” he told the outlet. "We would let unauthorised and unknown women into the palace after hours for him."

“‘Listen to me you fat lardy (expletive) let my guest in or I am going to come straight down there’,” he recalled.

"He was screaming so we let her in. And that was the sort of attitude we got from him. Officers were fearful of digging too deep.

“He was the only one, we had females coming in who didn't know their names. It stood out like a (expletive) thumb,” the 43-year-old added. “He’s a very angry person, if he doesn’t get what he wants he starts throwing (expletive) about everywhere."

The ex-royal officer expressed that he thinks that the prince’s questionable attitude was “because he was the Queen's favourite" and was always given "too much rope".

