Monday Jul 04 2022
Prince Andrew gave 'Newsnight' interview after being taunted about nickname

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Prince Andrew was convinced to give his take of sexual assault accusations on Newsnight after a producer taunted the disgraced royal about his ‘Randy Andy’ nickname.

Telegraph reported that Sam McAlister - a woman who secured the infamous interview, recently shared that she “gave it to him very bluntly” during their final meeting.

“Sir. I have lived in this country for over 40 years and, until now, I only knew two things about you,” she told him.

“It's that you're known as ‘Air Miles Andy’ and ‘Randy Andy’ and I can absolutely tell you that the latter really doesn't help you in your current predicament.”

McAlister said she thought she had “blown our chances of landing the interview of a lifetime”.

“There was a long pause,” she recalled. “Then Andrew laughed. The room collectively exhaled.”

McAlister shared the details of the explosive interview in her new book Scoops: Behind The Scenes Of The BBC's Most Shocking Interviews.

