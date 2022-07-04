Prince Andrew gave 'Newsnight' interview after being taunted about nickname

Prince Andrew was convinced to give his take of sexual assault accusations on Newsnight after a producer taunted the disgraced royal about his ‘Randy Andy’ nickname.

Telegraph reported that Sam McAlister - a woman who secured the infamous interview, recently shared that she “gave it to him very bluntly” during their final meeting.

“Sir. I have lived in this country for over 40 years and, until now, I only knew two things about you,” she told him.

“It's that you're known as ‘Air Miles Andy’ and ‘Randy Andy’ and I can absolutely tell you that the latter really doesn't help you in your current predicament.”

McAlister said she thought she had “blown our chances of landing the interview of a lifetime”.

“There was a long pause,” she recalled. “Then Andrew laughed. The room collectively exhaled.”

McAlister shared the details of the explosive interview in her new book Scoops: Behind The Scenes Of The BBC's Most Shocking Interviews.