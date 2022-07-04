Disney set to lose iconic Mickey Mouse character in 2024

Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse greet at Shanghai Disney Resort as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens following a shutdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China May 11, 2020. — Reuters/Aly Song

The 95-year-long copyright set on Mickey Mouse will expire in 2024, which will give anybody the opportunity to use the iconic cartoon character in non-Disney content.

Under US copyright law, intellectual property on an artist's work expires 95 years after the first publication, according to The Daily Mail.

Mickey Mouse first appeared in a minute short black-and-white film directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks in 1928.

Since then, Disney’s copyright was protected for 56 years but Disney immediately lobbied for another copyright protection for another 75 years under the Copyright Act of 1976.

Then in 1998, Disney received yet another extension, in which it received protection for 95 years.

Mickey Mouse is a legendary character that became a symbol of hope during America’s Great Depression and was included in a short 1928 film with fully synchronised sound for the first time.

Mickey’s copyright expired following Winnie the Pooh’s in January.

A horror movie based on the beloved bear is set to release following Winnie’s expiry on exclusive content.