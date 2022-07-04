 
Monday Jul 04 2022
Joey King gushes over fiance Steven Piet in sweet post

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Joey King has heaped the praise on fiance Steven Piet as she uploaded a sweet post on social media.

The Kissing Booth star, 22, posted loved-up photos and videos with the filmmaker, 31 on TikTok along with a loving message for her man.

Over the clip — in which the pair can be seen going on a road trip with their pets, laughing at home, and enjoying sightseeing together — King wrote, "Just felt like making a video showing merely a fraction of how wonderful life is with you."

She added in the caption, "This is my fiancé, Steven. I love him with my whole heart, and i wanted to show him off a lil ."

The couple met on the set of King's 2019 Hulu limited series The Act, in which she played the real-life Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Piet was a producer/director of the film. 

King announced their engagement on Instagram in March.


