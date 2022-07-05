 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

What are Prince William’s chances of scoring Prince of Wales title?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

file footage

Prince William is currently poised to take over the British monarchy after his grandmother, the Queen, and father, Prince Charles, but will he ever get to own the coveted Prince of Wales title? As per Express UK, the decision lies solely on Charles.

According to the outlet’s report, despite Prince William working hard in recent years to step into his eventual role as the monarch, the decision to grant him the Prince of Wales title eventually falls on Prince Charles’ shoulders.

Royal tradition dictates that the heir to the throne hold the title of the Prince of Wales, however, it is not a title that is inherited, rather gifted.

To explain better, Express UK shared that while Charles and William have been first and second in line to the throne since their births, the title of Prince of Wales was only bestowed on Charles in 1958 by the Queen.

Although Prince William is expected to eventually land the iconic title sometime in his life, it will depend on his father Charles as King and he could very well hold the title back from him!

In case of Prince Charles dying before the Queen, then as per royal tradition, the Queen will decide whether William should be the next Prince of Wales!

Other titles that are sure to automatically land in William’s lap once Charles becomes King include the Duke of Cornwall and the Duke of Rothesay.

More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Shanina Shaik turns heads in figure-hugging green outfit

Pregnant Shanina Shaik turns heads in figure-hugging green outfit

Rachel Stevens thanks 'supportive' fans after split with husband Alex Bourne

Rachel Stevens thanks 'supportive' fans after split with husband Alex Bourne
Johnny Depp's new photo reminds fans of his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean

Johnny Depp's new photo reminds fans of his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean
Prince Charles’ ‘succession to throne in danger’ over latest controversy

Prince Charles’ ‘succession to throne in danger’ over latest controversy
Queen Elizabeth’s role as ‘comforting constant’ over amid health issues?

Queen Elizabeth’s role as ‘comforting constant’ over amid health issues?
Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 reaches near 5m signatures after Johnny Depp's victory

Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 reaches near 5m signatures after Johnny Depp's victory
Joey King gushes over fiance Steven Piet in sweet post

Joey King gushes over fiance Steven Piet in sweet post
Kate Middleton and Prince William set to upstage Meghan Markle and Harry

Kate Middleton and Prince William set to upstage Meghan Markle and Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan’s arch nemesis to serve Prince Charles, Camilla?

Prince Harry, Meghan’s arch nemesis to serve Prince Charles, Camilla?
'Bachelorette' aum Chase McNary announces engagement with girlfriend Ellie White

'Bachelorette' aum Chase McNary announces engagement with girlfriend Ellie White
Prince George’s shocking school job revealed by Kate Middleton

Prince George’s shocking school job revealed by Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton opens up about ‘mom guilt’ over Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton opens up about ‘mom guilt’ over Princess Charlotte

Latest

view all