 
entertainment
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Shanina Shaik turns heads in figure-hugging green outfit

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Pregnant Shanina Shaik turns heads in figure-hugging green outfit
Pregnant Shanina Shaik turns heads in figure-hugging green outfit 

Shanina Shaik is proudly showing off her baby bump!

The pregnant Australian model, 31, showed off her growing baby bump in a figure-hugging green dress as she appeared with Venus Williams, and Stormzy at a new swanky private members' club in London on Sunday.

She added a black blazer to the ensemble and boosted her height in a pair of quirky silver heels.

Shanina looked radiant as she sported a natural palette of makeup and styled her raven tresses straight.

The beauty announced she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan in May.

Pregnant Shanina Shaik turns heads in figure-hugging green outfit

She took to Instagram and penned a poignant note to her unborn child, calling the baby 'the new love of my life as she declared she will raise them to be 'kind, caring and thoughtful'.

Meanwhile, Venus put on a very busty display in an all-black ensemble, teamed with chunky biker boots. 

More From Entertainment:

Rachel Stevens thanks 'supportive' fans after split with husband Alex Bourne

Rachel Stevens thanks 'supportive' fans after split with husband Alex Bourne
Queen Elizabeth’s role as ‘comforting constant’ over amid health issues?

Queen Elizabeth’s role as ‘comforting constant’ over amid health issues?
Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 reaches near 5m signatures after Johnny Depp's victory

Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 reaches near 5m signatures after Johnny Depp's victory
Joey King gushes over fiance Steven Piet in sweet post

Joey King gushes over fiance Steven Piet in sweet post
Kate Middleton and Prince William set to upstage Meghan Markle and Harry

Kate Middleton and Prince William set to upstage Meghan Markle and Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan’s arch nemesis to serve Prince Charles, Camilla?

Prince Harry, Meghan’s arch nemesis to serve Prince Charles, Camilla?
'Bachelorette' aum Chase McNary announces engagement with girlfriend Ellie White

'Bachelorette' aum Chase McNary announces engagement with girlfriend Ellie White
Prince George’s shocking school job revealed by Kate Middleton

Prince George’s shocking school job revealed by Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton opens up about ‘mom guilt’ over Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton opens up about ‘mom guilt’ over Princess Charlotte
Prince Charles wants to ‘heal’ his ‘fractured’ relationship with Prince Harry

Prince Charles wants to ‘heal’ his ‘fractured’ relationship with Prince Harry

Prince Charles and William may be assigned new royal duties as Queen's head of state role revised

Prince Charles and William may be assigned new royal duties as Queen's head of state role revised
Gwen Stefani celebrates first wedding anniversary with husband Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani celebrates first wedding anniversary with husband Blake Shelton

Latest

view all