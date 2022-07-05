 
David, Victoria Beckham’s kids celebrate parent’s 23rd anniversary

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s kids, Romeo and Cruz, made their parent’s day a little more special with sweet tributes on anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the power couple’s 19-year-old son dropped an adorable snap of himself with his mom and dad to mark the occasion.

"Happy anniversary to the best parents in the world I love you so much," Romeo captioned the photo.

On the other hand, Cruz shared a picture of the legendary footballer and the fashion designer to wish his parents.

"Happy anniversary @victoriabecham @davidbeckham love you guys," the 17-year-old wrote on the picture.

Posh and Becks celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary with cheeky Instagram posts and throwback snaps.

Victoria penned a loving note for her husband, "They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last.”

"Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!" she added.

David shared a throwback video of the couple’s interview in which he admitted that he was into "posh" with a sweet wish for his wife.

"23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham, but she will always be Posh,” the former footballer captioned the post.

"Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies,” he added. “I love you, we all love you."

