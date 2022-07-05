 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'not allowed' to wear hats in Wimbledon: Here's Why

Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Prince William, Kate Middleton not allowed to wear hats in Wimbledon: Heres Why
Prince William, Kate Middleton not allowed to wear hats in Wimbledon: Here's Why

Prince William and Kate Middleton are not given leeway when it comes to the special dress code policy at Wimbledon.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who often enjoy the games from the Royal Watch box, must dress in smart attire sans important clothing items they otherwise wear.

While Wimbledon focuses on guests wearing a suit or jacket, they are not allowed to wear hats to allow everybody to see the game.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate arrived at Wimbledon to see the championship.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge waved to fans as they crossed the bridge from the millennium building into Centre Court after entering at the SW19 grounds," notes The Sun.

