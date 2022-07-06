 
Here's how Meghan Markle fought against 'most trolled person' title in 2019

Here's how Meghan Markle fought against 'most trolled person' title in 2019

Meghan Markle once touched upon how she beat the pressures of being the 'most trolled person in the entire world'.

The Duchess of Sussex, faced media bullying and betrayal from her father back when she was pregnant with her first child, Archie. 

Speaking on how she survived the scrutiny, Meghan told Teenager Therapy podcast in 2020: “I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world – male or female. Now eight months of that I wasn’t even visible.

“I was on maternity leave or with a baby, but what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable.”

She then quotes a hateful tweet: “The criticism that Meggie got was well deserved. Why should she not be called out on her behaviour?”

She continued: “How do you survive that? You have to talk about it. How can you ever recover from something you are not willing to speak to?

“Journaling is a real powerful thing," she observed.

