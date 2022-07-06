 
Kendall Jenner rubs shoulders with Drake and Lil Baby at Michael Rubin's star-studded bash

Supermodel Kendall Jenner rubbed shoulders with the likes of rappers Drake and Lil Baby at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July star-studded bash in the Hamptons.

The 26-year-old model put on a leggy display in white micro mini skirt and tube top, which had an all-white dress code. She wore her lustrous, dark tresses down, styled in a center part. The fashionista flaunted an electric blue manicure and looked gorgeous in a face full of glowy makeup.

Kylie Jenner's sister added a fashionable white bag that she slung over her shoulder at the lavish party. She accessorized with a dainty cross necklace and wore her brunette tresses in a straight style, cascading down her back.

Canadian superstar Drake took to Instagram Tuesday to share adorable photo. Michael Rubin also posted a series of photos from the party on his social media account.

Kendall's beau Davin Booker, Kylie's children daddy Travis Scott were also spotted enjoying the party which was held at Michael Rubin's $50 million Hamptons estate on Sunday.

