Thursday Jul 07 2022
'Radical' Kate Middleton ‘moving the dial’ of modern monarchy on social media

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Kate Middleton has been lauded for not only ‘revolutionising’ the Royal Family’s social media presence, but also for ‘moving the dial’ in a more radical direction, as per a royal expert.

After it was revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge was personally commissioned by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to photograph her for a magazine cover, expert Daniela Elser commented how Kate’s social media game and prowess has always been ahead of time.

Elser was quoted by The Daily Star as saying that Kate seemed to take on a more ‘radical’ approach to social media to ensure that the monarchy stays relevant.

As per Elser: ‘While the eyes of the world were by and large glued to the Harry and Meghan Show, Kate has been revolutionising the royal social media game.”

“It was also indisputable proof of something that has become increasingly apparent of late: Kate is simply nailing the social media game.”

Elser then pointed out how Kate’s photography offers a more candid look at the Royal Family, in contrast to previous posed and polished images.

“And all of these pics? Taken by Kate. In the guise of self-appointed in-palace photographer, she has been quietly moving the dial in front of our very faces,” Elser claimed.

“Essentially, William and Kate’s former regimen of stiff posed pictures, have been supplanted by something far more subversive and quietly radical,” she added.

Elser further said: “Don’t be fooled. This isn’t an accident or some clumsy, grasping ploy to appeal to a more youthful demographic…”

“… William and Kate’s social media transformation is emblematic of a far more significant intellectual shift that will change the crown forever,” she explained.


