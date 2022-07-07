 
Kim Kardashian’s ‘boring’ runway debut at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans disappointed

Reality TV star and fashion icon Kim Kardashian marked her much-awaited runway debut at the star-studded Paris Haute Couture Week.

The SKIMS founder, 41, who walked the Balenciaga Couture show along with Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, and more, donned an all-black floor-length gown, over black tights and matching black heels.

However, The Kardashian star’s runway debut failed to leave a mark on her millions of fans on social media.

Kim’s fans turned to the internet and criticized her look and appearance on the runway. One Twitter user commented, "Such a dead stare.”

Another questioned, "You ok Kim? Why do you look so scared?" A third user wrote, "Her look was great, but her walk sucked in my opinion. I felt like she was walking too stiff and her walk had no flow/movement like the others."

"This is the worst walk I have seen in my entire life" and "She looks amazing but she’s walking like she's on her way to the Dairy Queen counter," wrote other internet users.

