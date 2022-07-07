 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 07 2022
Paul Rudd sends heartwarming letter and gifts to bullied fan, ‘you’re coolest kid’

Hollywood star Paul Rudd proved to be a real-life superhero for a 12-year-old boy from Colorado.

The Ant-Man actor, 53, recently reached out to Brody Ridder, after hearing that the seventh-grade student had been bullied in school and that kids had refused to sign his yearbook.

Last month, Ridder’s mother Cassandra took to her Facebook page and expressed how heartbroken she was after finding out that her son didn't receive many signatures in his yearbook.

She revealed that Brody, wrote a message to himself in his yearbook that read, "Hope you make some more friends - Brody Ridder," after only receiving four signatures from two teachers and two students.

Reacting to her post, the Wanderlust star wrote a heartfelt letter to Ridder along with a signed Ant-Man helmet.

“It’s important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better,” Rudd wrote. “There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid there is — me being one of them! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to accomplish.”

Rudd and Ridder have also Facetimed.

“My poor son,” Cassandra wrote in May on Facebook. “Doesn’t seem like it’s getting any better. Two teachers and a total of two students wrote in his yearbook despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it.”

Besides Rudd, the Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen also penned their names in Ridder’s yearbook. So did high school students from all around Westminster, Colorado.

