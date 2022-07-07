 
Everything to know about Elon Musk's 'nine children with three women'

Everything to know about Elon Musk's 'nine children with three women'

Elon Musk’s private life often remains in limelight due to the billionaire’s series of complicated relationships and multiple divorces.

Until recently, the Tesla and SpaceX founder was known to be a father of seven children. 

However, Insider recently reported that Musk welcomed twins with her top executive Shivon Zilis in November.

Musk now has two children with Canadian singer Grimes and five kids with his former wife Justine Wilson.

Wilson and Musk, who were married from 2000 to 2008, tragically lost their 10-week-old son, Nevada Alexander, in 2002. The baby died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

The former couple then had twins Griffin and Xavier in 2004, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006.

Xavier Musk, 18, in April filed a court document to lose their last name stating that they ‘no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.’

Meanwhile, Musk’s twins with Zilis came into the world just weeks before he and Grimes welcomed their second baby via surrogate.

According to court documents, Zilis filed a petition in April to change the twins’ name to ‘have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name.’

