Kim Kardashian claps back at critics in style, shares her eye-popping photos

American TV personality and socialite Kim Kardashian set pulses racing as she posed up a storm in slew of sizzling photographs.

Kim, 41, put her fit physique on display in a barely-there nude bodysuit while appearing as the August cover star for Allure.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Kim gave fans a glimpse of her latest styling session with the magazine.



Pete Davidson would surely be restless to join her after seeing her photos. The reality star accentuated her striking features with a dramatic touch of eyeshadow and a slick of nude lipstick, while she styled her platinum blonde tresses in long plaits draping down to the floor.



Kim, while speaking to the magazine, accepted her imperfections, saying that although she still 'strives' to be perfect, she is at peace with herself.



The mother-of-four also candidly revealed that she 'hates' her hands and opened up about Botox and fillers, saying she has never had fillers but admitted to having Botox in her forehead, adding that she currently doesn't have any filler in her lips or cheeks.

'Never filled either one, ever,' she explained. She now considers her health to be more important than anything else.

Kim continued: 'I'm at peace with not being perfect and I wasn't like that before, I hate my hands — they're wrinkly and gross.'



She said she cares about looking good more than '90 per cent' of people would and said she spends her evenings doing her beauty regime and laser treatments, even after a busy day looking after her four kids - North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Kim Kardashians, who has parted ways with Kanye West, also went on to hit out at the backlash she received for losing 16 pounds in just three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress.