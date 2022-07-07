Johnny Depp donates $8 million to children’s hospital foundation

Johnny Depp recently donated seven-figure amount to a children’s hospital foundation in Perth.

The 59-year-old actor has reportedly donated around USD 800,000 to several charities through the sale of NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

Never Fear Truth (Depp’s NFT community) has reportedly donated to Perth Children's Hospital Foundation, the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, the Footprint Coalition and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

Taking to Twitter on July 7, the hospital foundation expressed gratitude toward the community.

“Thank you so much for your generosity in helping support @PCHFWA and WA sick kids. These funds will make a significant impact in helping keep @PerthChildrens world-class for our children and families,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, Depp was recently awarded $ 15 million — $ 10 million in compensation and $ 5 million in punitive damages after winning the trial.

On the other hand, Amber Heard could only win one of her three countersuit claims and was awarded $ 2 million in compensatory damages.

The Aquaman actor had sought $100million from her ex-husband.