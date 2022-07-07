Kim Kardashian accepts her imperfections, says 'striving' to be perfect

Kim Kardashian befittingly responded to critics, saying that she's at peace with herself even though striving to be perfect.

Pete Davidson's sweetheart, who's appearing as the August cover star for Allure, showed off killer curves as she shared series of photos of her styling session for the magazine.

Kim, while speaking to the magazine, accepted her imperfections, saying that although she still 'strives' to be perfect, she is at peace with herself.



The mother-of-four also candidly revealed that she 'hates' her hands and opened up about Botox and fillers, saying she has never had fillers but admitted to having Botox in her forehead, adding that she currently doesn't have any filler in her lips or cheeks.

'Never filled either one, ever,' she explained. She now considers her health to be more important than anything else.

Kim Kardashian also lashed out at the haters attacking her for losing 16 pounds in just three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress.