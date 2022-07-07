 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian accepts her imperfections, says 'striving' to be perfect

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Kim Kardashian accepts her imperfections, says striving to be perfect

Kim Kardashian befittingly responded to critics, saying that she's at peace with herself even though striving to be perfect.

Pete Davidson's sweetheart, who's appearing as the August cover star for Allure, showed off killer curves as she shared series of photos of her styling session for the magazine.

Kim, while speaking to the magazine, accepted her imperfections, saying that although she still 'strives' to be perfect, she is at peace with herself.

The mother-of-four also candidly revealed that she 'hates' her hands and opened up about Botox and fillers, saying she has never had fillers but admitted to having Botox in her forehead, adding that she currently doesn't have any filler in her lips or cheeks.

'Never filled either one, ever,' she explained. She now considers her health to be more important than anything else.

Kim Kardashian accepts her imperfections, says striving to be perfect

Kim Kardashian also lashed out at the haters attacking her for losing 16 pounds in just three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard excited' about her new multi-million dollar deal after losing case against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard excited' about her new multi-million dollar deal after losing case against Johnny Depp
Amber Heard ‘scared to be a woman’ speech video goes viral after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard ‘scared to be a woman’ speech video goes viral after Johnny Depp trial
Victoria Beckham to reunite with ‘Spice Girls’ to perform at Geri Horner 50th birthday

Victoria Beckham to reunite with ‘Spice Girls’ to perform at Geri Horner 50th birthday
Kate Middleton forms ‘new fab four’ with Camilla, Charles, William after Megxit

Kate Middleton forms ‘new fab four’ with Camilla, Charles, William after Megxit
Johnny Depp donates $8 million to children’s hospital foundation

Johnny Depp donates $8 million to children’s hospital foundation
Prince Andrew refuses to stop wearing Grenadier Guard kit: 'Inappropriate!'

Prince Andrew refuses to stop wearing Grenadier Guard kit: 'Inappropriate!'
Harry, Meghan may have people 'turn against them' after second Oprah interview

Harry, Meghan may have people 'turn against them' after second Oprah interview
Kim Kardashian claps back at critics in style, shares her eye-popping photos

Kim Kardashian claps back at critics in style, shares her eye-popping photos
Kim Kardashian accused of fuelling North’s ‘obsession with being seen’

Kim Kardashian accused of fuelling North’s ‘obsession with being seen’

Khloe Kardashian faces backlash over resurfaced 2003 photo

Khloe Kardashian faces backlash over resurfaced 2003 photo
‘Fish out of water’ Prince Harry show ‘tired’ reality: report

‘Fish out of water’ Prince Harry show ‘tired’ reality: report
Everything to know about Elon Musk's 'nine children with three women'

Everything to know about Elon Musk's 'nine children with three women'

Latest

view all