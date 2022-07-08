Johnny Depp delights fans as he releases surprise new single ‘The Death and Resurrection Show’

Hollywood star Johnny Depp mesmerised his excited fans as he released a surprise new single ‘The Death and Resurrection Show’ on Thursday.

Actor and musician, who has emerged victorious in his defamation case against Amber Heard, announced the track on his Instagram stories on Thursday (7 July), with news that the song was “out now”.



Another collaboration with Jeff Beck, the track is thought to feature on the pair’s 13-track album 18, which is set for release on 15 July. “The Death and Resurrection Show” is a cover of British band Killing Joke’s 2003 song of the same name.

Depp and Jeff played the song together while onstage at London’s Royal Albert Hall in May. The pair said they titled their album 18 after the creative outburst they felt working together. “We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title, too,” Beck said in a statement.