Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West holds ‘stop’ sign for paparazzi at Paris fashion show

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West has left quite an impression on fans with her bold and confident persona.

The 9-year-old North, whom Kim, 41, shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, grabbed attention as she gave paparazzi another sign that it was time to stop.

On Wednesday, North, who joined her mother Kim for the Jean-Paul Paul Gautier Haute Couture during the Paris Fashion Week, got irritated by the photographers for clicking her pictures.

The young fashion pulled a stunt of holding a ‘STOP’ sign aimed at the paparazzi while attending the show from the front row.





Later that day, the SKIMS founder took to her social media handle and shared a video taken of her and North sitting in the front row at PWD. She also provided a little context about the handmade note North held up during the video.

"For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide!" wrote The Kardashians star.

“North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show…." She added.