Kate Middleton Wimbledon appearance proves she’ll be ‘great monarch’

Kate Middleton's selection of outfit for Wimbledon holds proof that the Duchess will be a great Queen in the future, reported The Mirror.



The 40-year-old recently turned heads when she attended the men’s quarter-final, looking absolutely stunning in a polka dot dress.

The mid-length cornflower blue frock paired with white sling-back stiletto heels made her look like a 40’s-inspired beauty.

However, the outfit had hidden proof that the Duchess of Cambridge will become a great monarch.

A body language expert Darren Stanton told The Mirror, “Attending Wimbledon, Prince William was seen sporting his trademark suit, while Kate opted for a striking blue dress with polka dots - ringing true to her power colours, red and blue, that she tends to adopt for a certain type of events.”

"When she is happy for the attention to be focused on herself and William, she’ll opt for one of her power colours, otherwise Kate makes sure to keep her outfit choices neutral in order to divert attention to where it is more appropriately suited."

Darren said that if Kate is willing to be the star of the show then it will make her a great monarch.

As always an outing on such a public scale sees Kate and William setting the scene and a precedent for how things are to be when William becomes King.

"They are two individuals who aren’t afraid to be themselves while still upholding their Royal duties graciously and as best they possibly can,” he added.