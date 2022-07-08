Prince Charles throws shade at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? ‘Who is he fooling?’

Prince Charles is under fire for seemingly shading his own son Prince Harry with the decision to hire the tabloid editor he sued alongside Meghan Markle.

This call-out has been issued by Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie.

He delivered the scathing accusation in a new piece for Yahoo.

The piece reads, “I’m just not sure who it is they think they are fooling? The public aren’t stupid."

"And a brief look at social media shows that a large majority of individuals can see straight through the smoke and mirrors. It’s why #TheRoyalFamilyLies trended high on Twitter for four days last week.”

“I’d say it might be time for a new strategy, but with news that Prince Charles has just replaced his short-lived head of communications with an editor straight from the Daily Mail newsroom (the same paper that his son and daughter-in-law has launched and won lawsuits against for libel and invasion of privacy), it looks like more of the same is on the horizon.”