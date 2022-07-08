 
Friday Jul 08 2022
Kate, William outshine Meghan, Harry with more ‘authentic’ PDA: expert

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton's PDA at a charity polo match at Windsor on July 6 has outshined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

After his performance in the match, the Duke of Cambridge approached his wife and leaned in to plant a kiss on her cheek.

As the moment made headlines, body language expert Judi James compared the couple’s PDA with Harry and Meghan’s loved-up display in the public eye.

James told Express that although the Sussexes’ polo moment “might appear to be the most passionate royal PDA in many years”, Kate and William showed more “synchronicity.”

James explained that the future King and his bride’s PDA appeared “much more tempered event, in keeping with the couple’s trait of avoiding overt PDAs in public” and “not an open display of passion.”

“Their subtler signals look just as convincing as Harry and Meghan’s Hollywood number,” the expert explained.

“The synchronicity is obvious and [the Cambridges] mirrored smiles and eye contact show genuine pleasure at the gesture of intimacy.

“Their softened facial features as they smile at one another is a signal of authentic affection,” James added.

