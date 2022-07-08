 
Amber Heard gears up to bag $15 million from her tell-all book

Amber Heard is reportedly receiving whopping deals for her tell-all book after losing a blockbuster defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp.

According to Radar, the publishers are showing great interest in Heard’s new venture as the negotiations have shot up to $15 million.

Heard is expected to land the deal as she has to pay a hefty sum of $8.35 million in damages to her ex-husband.

The source hinted at the actor’s circumstances as she ‘is not "in a position to turn down money.’

OK! Magazine reported that the Aquaman actor’s upcoming book will aim to avenge Depp as she has ‘nothing to lose.

"Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all," the source said.

