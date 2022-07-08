Lyndsy Fonseca, Noah Bean welcome baby girl

Lyndsy Fonseca and Noah Bean welcomed their second child together on Monday, June 20.



The couple are already parents to a 4-year-old daughter Greta Lilia who they welcomed in February 2018.

The happy news of their baby no. 2 was confirmed by Fonseca herself as the How I Met Your Mother alum, 35, announced on Instagram Thursday.

The heartwarming post features the couple's eldest daughter Greta cuddling with her newborn sister. Greta looks lovingly at baby Evelyn as the infant sleeps in her arms.



"We are complete. Evelyn Estella Bean arrived a month early, on June 20th," Fonseca captioned the sweet photo.

"Our hearts are bursting. #iamfinallyamom," Fonseca wrote on Instagram to announce the happy news.

