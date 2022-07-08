Kim Kardashian enjoys family time in Paris with daughter North

Kim Kardashian's recent pictures from the Paris trip are too cute to handle.

The reality star has been taking in the sights of Paris after travelling to France for fashion week.

Pete Davidson's sweetheart was every inch the budding tourist as she enjoyed a private tour of The Louvre with her daughter North, nine, in the city on Thursday.

The businesswoman 41, shared snaps as she marvelled at the Mona Lisa during the visit, where her mother Kris Jenner also joined them.

In another North positioned herself to make it look like she was touching the top of the famous pyramid-shaped building.



Kim also shared several shots inside the museum as they made their way around before taking a trip to the Eiffel tower with her brood.

It comes after earlier in the day North went viral for scribbling 'STOP' across her invitation to the Jean Paul Gaultier show while sitting front row next to her mom.