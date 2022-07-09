 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B denies getting into fight with fans at Wireless Festival

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Cardi B denies getting into fight with fans at Wireless Festival
Cardi B denies getting into fight with fans at Wireless Festival

Cardi B recently denied allegations that the rapper hit her fans with a microphone at Wireless Festival. after the video went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the Bodak Yellow rapper clarified that she didn’t get into an altercation with the concertgoers.

“It wasn't NO FIGHT!” she wrote as videos from other angles showed that the hip-hop star was only caught up within the crowd.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old singer recently hit back at hearsay claiming that her daughter Kulture is autistic.

“Your daughter is literally autistic and you’re on stan Twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her finger in outlets,” read a since-deleted tweet.

“My daughter is not autistic…” Cardi B responded. “You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit something.Go play in traffic (expletive).”

More From Entertainment:

Boris Johnson ex says Queen heir Prince William 'can't hold it together': 'Petulant'

Boris Johnson ex says Queen heir Prince William 'can't hold it together': 'Petulant'
Prince Harry 'too busy' to see beloved Queen in Balmoral: Expert

Prince Harry 'too busy' to see beloved Queen in Balmoral: Expert
Meghan Markle 'exit' has made Kate Middleton, Duchess Camilla 'girl gang'

Meghan Markle 'exit' has made Kate Middleton, Duchess Camilla 'girl gang'
Netflix refuses to back Johnny Depp's first film 'La Favorite’ since defamation win

Netflix refuses to back Johnny Depp's first film 'La Favorite’ since defamation win
Queen has 'motherly sympathy' for Boris Johnson: 'Same age as Prince Edward'

Queen has 'motherly sympathy' for Boris Johnson: 'Same age as Prince Edward'
Prince William 'deeply saddened' by assassination of former Japan PM

Prince William 'deeply saddened' by assassination of former Japan PM
Meghan Markle 'owes Prince Harry everything': ‘Very polarizing!’

Meghan Markle 'owes Prince Harry everything': ‘Very polarizing!’
Kirsten Dunst ties knot with Jesse Plemons after 6 years of relationship

Kirsten Dunst ties knot with Jesse Plemons after 6 years of relationship
Johnny Depp fighting second ‘hostile’ settlement while Amber Heard packs on appeals

Johnny Depp fighting second ‘hostile’ settlement while Amber Heard packs on appeals
Meghan Markle has 'room' to become President as Biden 'isn't committing'

Meghan Markle has 'room' to become President as Biden 'isn't committing'
Amber Heard orders 'new trial' over malicious replacement of jurors

Amber Heard orders 'new trial' over malicious replacement of jurors
Shawn Mendes 'heartbroken' as he announces Wonder world tour postponement

Shawn Mendes 'heartbroken' as he announces Wonder world tour postponement

Latest

view all