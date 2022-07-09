Cardi B denies getting into fight with fans at Wireless Festival

Cardi B recently denied allegations that the rapper hit her fans with a microphone at Wireless Festival. after the video went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the Bodak Yellow rapper clarified that she didn’t get into an altercation with the concertgoers.

“It wasn't NO FIGHT!” she wrote as videos from other angles showed that the hip-hop star was only caught up within the crowd.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old singer recently hit back at hearsay claiming that her daughter Kulture is autistic.

“Your daughter is literally autistic and you’re on stan Twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her finger in outlets,” read a since-deleted tweet.

“My daughter is not autistic…” Cardi B responded. “You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit something.Go play in traffic (expletive).”