Saturday Jul 09 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton hire new staff to prepare for 'fight of their lives'

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Prince William, Kate Middleton hire new staff to prepare for 'fight of their lives'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are making major changes in their staff in order to prepare for a fight, says expert.

Daniela Elser says new hiring of the Cambridges’ communications secretary indicating “one conclusion”. 

She wrote: “Right now there are changes going on behind the scenes personnel-wise at the Kensington Palace office of William and wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge which point to one conclusion: They are preparing, quietly, for the fight of their lives.”

Ms Elser said preparations are being made to combat Prince Harry's upcoming memoir.

The “royal tell-all to end all tell-all” does not yet have a fixed publication date, but will have “loins back in London [...] girding right about now”.

She added that “a p***ed off prince who seems to enjoy score-settling” will be on the minds of William and Kate as he reveals “wholly truthful” account.

