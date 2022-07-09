Kim Kardashian drops adorable photos with Penelope on niece's birthday

Kardashians' fans were left awe-stuck when Kim Kardashian posted a cute birthday message for her niece Penelope Disick as she turned 10.

Marking the occasion, the Skims founder dropped two adorable selfies with Penelope on Instagram Story.

“Happy Birthday my sweet P.” the 41-year-old wrote alongside the clicks before she added. “I love you more than anything!!!”

Kourtney Kardashian, who recently tied the know with Travis Barker, held a lavish pool party for the birthday girl whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

“My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!” Kourtney captioned the picture with “sustainable and biodegradable” balloons.

She also gave her 188 million followers a glimpse of herself soaking up the sun while prepping for the bash.

Scott also paid a sweet tribute to her baby as he penned a heart-touching note on social media.

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. Happy birthday p! Words will never describe how much love I have 4 you!” the reality star expressed.