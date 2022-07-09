 
Saturday Jul 09 2022
Princess Charlene misses Rose Ball as Prince Albert makes solo appearance

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Princess Charlene has once again caught everyone's attention as she skipped on attending one of the most important events of the Principality.

The annual event, held in Monte Carlo last night, had Prince Albert in attendance without his wife amid the reports that Charlene receives £ 10 million a year to appear at public outings, reported Daily Mail.

The glitz and glamour-filled night was attended by Princess Caroline of Hanover and her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi.

The 22-year-old Princess Alexandra was also spotted looking stunning at the event.

Charlene’s absence from the ball came as a surprise to many as she recently started returning to public life after a lengthy break.

The royal spent 10 months in her native South Africa last year after contracting a life-threatening infection that later required surgery.

Charlene came back to Monaco in November for a few days before leaving for a Swiss treatment facility. 

