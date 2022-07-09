 
Saturday Jul 09 2022
Kim Kardashian draws criticism as she debuts helmeted Balenciaga look during Paris couture

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Fashion mogul Kim Kardashian has been the talk of the town since she debuted yet another fashion statement during Paris Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder, 41, attended the Balenciaga dinner in the French capital, after walking the runway in the luxury fashion house’s couture show this week.

The Kardashian star, who is known for her bold fashion choices, arrived at the occasion in a look by Balenciaga, which consisted of a long-sleeved black sequined gown and a full-face statement black mask that covered her entire face.


Wearing a black mask, Kim sported her long bleached blonde tresses that tumbled down across her shoulders. She completed her gorgeous look with a mini Balenciaga bag.

Many internet users poked fun at Kardashian’s Balenciaga outfit and compared it to the 1979 film Alien, as she posed in a black helmet and black dress for the cameras.

“How do you eat with the mask on, Kimberly!?” one wrote. Another commented, “she’s an alien.” While one added, “It’s called the mask diet.” 

