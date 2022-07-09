 
Saturday Jul 09 2022
Johnny Depp’s fans troll Amber Heard over $15M book deal

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Amber Heard keeps getting trolled on internet days after she lost the highly publicized defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Now, the Aquaman star faces backlash over reports that she is working on a multi-million-dollar deal to write a “tell-all” book.

A report published by Radar Magazine claimed that the "gut-spilling revenge memoir" has caused "frenzy in the publishing world" with negotiations going up to $15 million.

Even though Heard has not confirmed the news yet, netizens slammed the actor for her intentions of publishing the book after losing the trial.

"What kind of publisher would be stupid enough to go into business with someone who has just been found to be defamatory?" TikTok creator Jahan Kalantar asked in a video as per Newsweek.

Another TikToker, Noah Glenn Carte, started a discussion over the alleged book deal on the app sparking a huge discussion.

"I don't know why ppl give her the light of day," one user wrote in the comment section.

"He can sue her again for defamation with all the lies that will be in the book. Witch just needs to move on," another noted. 


