 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'raising eyebrows' with 'surprise' delay in 'heartfelt' memoir

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 10, 2022

Prince Harry raising eyebrows with surprise delay in heartfelt memoir
Prince Harry 'raising eyebrows' with 'surprise' delay in 'heartfelt' memoir

Prince Harry's tell-all book might have been delayed, claims an insider.

The Duke of Sussex, who is all set to release his memoir this year, has kept mum over the 'heartfelt' book.

The book is set to give a detailed account of Prince Harry and his relationship with the royal family, life with wife Meghan Markle and Megxit. 

A royal insider said in The Sun: “If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list — unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay.

“Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles," adds the source.

A spokeswoman for Transworld, part of Penguin Random House, said: “We don’t put every book on the list so there is nothing to be extrapolated from that.”

Harry has been working on the book alongside ghostwriter JR Moehringer since 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Queen follows THIS 'strict dinner rule' with future King, Prince George: Read On

Queen follows THIS 'strict dinner rule' with future King, Prince George: Read On
Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard with NEW diss song: Lyrics

Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard with NEW diss song: Lyrics
Elon Musk, Nick Cannon branded 'creepy' over 'impregnate the planet' mentality

Elon Musk, Nick Cannon branded 'creepy' over 'impregnate the planet' mentality
Britney Spears says 'bully' America has done great job in 'humiliating me'

Britney Spears says 'bully' America has done great job in 'humiliating me'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to visit Oprah Winfrey after her father's death

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to visit Oprah Winfrey after her father's death

Britney Spears shares thoughts on documentaries about her

Britney Spears shares thoughts on documentaries about her
Paris Hilton is the first high profile celebrity to react to Johnny Depp's social media post

Paris Hilton is the first high profile celebrity to react to Johnny Depp's social media post

Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton's sister, is pregnant with third child

Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton's sister, is pregnant with third child

Diana's wedding dress designer insults Meghan Markle

Diana's wedding dress designer insults Meghan Markle

Amber Heard sparks debate with her latest move in Johnny Depp case

Amber Heard sparks debate with her latest move in Johnny Depp case
Selena Gomez puts her enviable physique on display in crop top and mini skirt

Selena Gomez puts her enviable physique on display in crop top and mini skirt
Oprah Winfrey pens a heartfelt tribute to her late father: 'peace still abides’

Oprah Winfrey pens a heartfelt tribute to her late father: 'peace still abides’

Latest

view all