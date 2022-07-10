Meghan Markle 'leisurely' food item that she quit for royal family: Read More

Meghan Markle, a certified foodie, had to leave behind her favourite dish to please the royal family.

Before her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan told The New Potato magazine her "ideal food day" would involve seafood pasta while slurping on a gin, vermouth and Campari cocktail.

“A leisurely dinner of seafood and pasta, and a negroni to cap off the night," she said.

However, after getting married to Prince Harry, Meghan had to leave behind her love for seafood since the royal family avoids eating the same.

Royal butler Grant Harrold tells Express: “It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties.

“We don't want a member of the royal family having a serious reaction to food poisoning, especially if she is on an overseas tour.”