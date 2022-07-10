 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen not afraid of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 10, 2022

Queen not afraid of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II, who has vast experience to deal with the crisis as the longest-reigning British monarch, is not afraid of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's any misadventure. 

The 96-year-old monarch adopts smart strategy to tackle the issues. She avoids conflicts and tries to overcome the crisis amicably.  

The Firm's decision not to release the finding of a bullying inquiry involving Meghan Markle has sparked never-ending debate.

Royal fans, critics and commentators have been sharing their opinions and thoughts since the Palace announced that the finding would no be made public.

It is being speculated that one of the motivating factors in the Firm's decision is due to fears it could spark a war of words with the Sussexes.  While, some think that the palace is running scared of Harry and Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously criticised the Royal Family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. There are rumours and speculations that the couple could unleash 'world of pain' in new chat with the US TV host.

Whatever, the fact is that Prince Harry's grandmother does not want to add fuel to the raging fire by issuing the findings as it could burn all the clean about the family.

More From Entertainment:

Prince George's facial expressions at Wimbledon final: Kate and William's son seen picking his nose

Prince George's facial expressions at Wimbledon final: Kate and William's son seen picking his nose
Khloe, Kim Kardashian enjoy like free birds on beach in Turks and Caicos: Photos

Khloe, Kim Kardashian enjoy like free birds on beach in Turks and Caicos: Photos
David Beckham and Victoria celebrate Harper's 11th birthday in style, share heart melting clip and pics

David Beckham and Victoria celebrate Harper's 11th birthday in style, share heart melting clip and pics
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry son Archie's 'newly-leaked photographs' spark reactions

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry son Archie's 'newly-leaked photographs' spark reactions
Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise spark speculations with their latest move

Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise spark speculations with their latest move
Meghan Markle 'leisurely' food item that she quit for royal family: Read More

Meghan Markle 'leisurely' food item that she quit for royal family: Read More
Meghan Markle could create 'world of pain' with new Oprah tell-all

Meghan Markle could create 'world of pain' with new Oprah tell-all
Meghan Markle a 'nightmare' at Wimbledon with 'massive faux-pas'

Meghan Markle a 'nightmare' at Wimbledon with 'massive faux-pas'
Meghan Markle knew how to 'handle' boos, thanks to her 'acting career'

Meghan Markle knew how to 'handle' boos, thanks to her 'acting career'
How Thailand King 'abducted' his own daughter to get back at ex-wife

How Thailand King 'abducted' his own daughter to get back at ex-wife
Queen follows THIS 'strict dinner rule' with future King, Prince George: Read On

Queen follows THIS 'strict dinner rule' with future King, Prince George: Read On
Prince Harry 'raising eyebrows' with 'surprise' delay in 'heartfelt' memoir

Prince Harry 'raising eyebrows' with 'surprise' delay in 'heartfelt' memoir

Latest

view all