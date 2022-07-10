Queen not afraid of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II, who has vast experience to deal with the crisis as the longest-reigning British monarch, is not afraid of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's any misadventure.

The 96-year-old monarch adopts smart strategy to tackle the issues. She avoids conflicts and tries to overcome the crisis amicably.

The Firm's decision not to release the finding of a bullying inquiry involving Meghan Markle has sparked never-ending debate.



Royal fans, critics and commentators have been sharing their opinions and thoughts since the Palace announced that the finding would no be made public.

It is being speculated that one of the motivating factors in the Firm's decision is due to fears it could spark a war of words with the Sussexes. While, some think that the palace is running scared of Harry and Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously criticised the Royal Family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. There are rumours and speculations that the couple could unleash 'world of pain' in new chat with the US TV host.



Whatever, the fact is that Prince Harry's grandmother does not want to add fuel to the raging fire by issuing the findings as it could burn all the clean about the family.