Kate, William shift dial away from ‘imperious’ royals ‘looking down at masses’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly creating an image to be the "most radically subversive members of the royal family in centuries", an expert expressed.

Royal expert Daniela Esler said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are shifting ‘the dial away from imperious personages looking down at the masses" in to maintain an image of "two people who are willing to talk about their sadness and joy in between doing the school run."

The Mirror also quoted its royal source who, while weighing in on the couple’s Caribbean tour, said, “When the team arrived back in London the couple had a debrief with aides.

“The general consensus was that the tour seemed out of date, out of touch, too formal and stuffy.”

“So now it’s more ‘Wills and Kate’ instead of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge … ‘Just call me Wills’ type of thing.

“They want to try to avoid the bows and curtsies in public, be more approachable, less formal, less stuffy, and break away with a lot of the tradition and focus on a modern monarchy.”