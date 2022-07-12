 
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
Amber Heard ‘waived her rights’ before Johnny Depp trial ‘even began’?

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

Johnny Depp’s lawyer has made a shocking revelation amid Amber Heard’s pleas for a retrial, and the entire internet has been taken a back.

This revelation has been made within the court filing shared with the court in response to Amber Heard’s demands for a retrial.

According to Johnny Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew, and according to Yahoo, “As a threshold matter, Ms Heard waived her right to challenge the accuracy of the information listed in the jury panel by failing to raise this objection contemporaneously.”

This reportedly occurred after Ms Heard was presented with a list of pre-panel jurors, “five days before the jury was empanelled,” and “Ms. Heard ample time to verify the accuracy of the information contained therein.”

