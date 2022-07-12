 
Marvel's Disney+ Series ‘Loki,’ ‘Moon Knight,’ ‘Hawkeye’ bag multiple Emmy nominations

Nabbing an Emmy nod isn't a piece of cake but still, Marvel Studios had a strong showing at Tuesday’s Emmy nominations, with Loki, Moon Knight, and Hawkeye all picking up several nods.

As per Variety, Hawkeye landed a total of 2 nominations, including one for best stunt coordination for a comedy series or variety program and another for best stunt performance.

Loki scored six nominations in total — best production design for a narrative period or fantasy program, best cinematography for a single-camera series, best fantasy/sci-fi costumes, best music composition for a series (original dramatic score), best original main title theme music, and best sound editing for a comedy or drama series.

Moon Knight nabbed an impressive 8 nominations. Those were for best sound editing for a limited or anthology series, movie, or special; best fantasy/sci-fi costumes; best music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie, or special (original dramatic score); best character voice-over performance (F. Murrray Abraham as Khonshu); best sound editing for a limited or anthology series, movie or special; best sound mixing for a limited or anthology series or movie; best stunt coordination for a drama series, limited or anthology series or movie; and best stunt performance.

On the animated side, Marvel Studios’ first animated series What If…? was nominated for the best-animated program as well as twice in the best character voice-over performance category. 

