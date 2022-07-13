 
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Prince Harry is spilling 'secrets' of the family he was 'born into': Expert

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Prince Harry is spilling 'secrets' of the family he was 'born into': Expert

Prince Harry is doing nothing apart from hurting his family across the pond, says expert.

In a conversation with Channel5, Mike Parry highlighted how the Duke of Sussex constantly defies the family he was born into.

He began: "What we are talking about is whether or not, we can believe Harry with his holyful truthful account of what's happened to him in his life.

"He didn't want to be a member of the Royal Family more so, he copped out.

"Now he's copped out, he seems to want to do nothing but attack the family that he was born into."

He added: "Shouldn't the members of the Royal Family sign something like the official secret attack so that they can't reveal these things".

Harry left the family alongside wife Meghan Markle in 2020. The couple now lives in California with their two kids.

