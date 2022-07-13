 
Queen Elizabeth continues royal duties amid health concerns

Queen Elizabeth continued royal duties on Tuesday amid health concerns and awarded the George Cross award to Britain’s state-run National Health Service (NHS) for its work over the past 74 years.

She also praised NHS Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The monarch has stepped back from public duties since a bout of ill health last year left her with mobility issues but she appeared well on Tuesday, albeit in need of a walking stick.

The Queen, accompanied by Prince Charles, presented the George Cross award to representatives of the National Health Service at Windsor Castle.

The award recognises staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations.

The Buckingham Palace shared photos of the Queen and Charles from the ceremony with her sweet message.

The Queen says in her message, “It is with great pleasure on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom.”

The Chief Executives and front line workers from each of the Home Nations accepted the award.

The George Cross was instituted by King George VI on 24th September 1940, during the height of the Blitz, to recognise, “acts of the greatest heroism or the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger.”

This is only the second time during the Queen’s 70-year reign that the award has been presented collectively to an organisation or group of people (Her Majesty presented the George Cross to the Royal Ulster Constabulary in 1999).

