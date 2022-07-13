Meghan Markle ‘using’ her connection to royals as ‘celebrity fodder’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is under fire for using her connection to the Royal Family as fodder for entry into the celebrity landscape.



This claim has been made by former Daily Mail Showbiz editor Nicole Lampert, in her new piece for Newsweek.

In It, she pointed out how well the Royal Family seems to be thriving without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She even took a trip down memory lane and addressed how Prince Harry, was once “the darling of our nation” but Meghan was seen more so as an “asset” in her earlier days.

She was full of ideas for doing good and seemed to revel in the public gaze. But it all quickly unraveled," she wrote of the Duchess’s ambitions.

But, "It is clear” now that “Meghan appears to see the royal family as an extension of celebrity.”

“While in reality, she and her husband have earned millions from Netflix and Spotify for doing nothing, simply by being extensions of the royal family."

"They feel that in this new world, people are more interested in seeing the family support frontline workers than reading about their internal politics,” Ms Lampert added before concluding.