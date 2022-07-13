 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry having to choose ‘money vs royal ties’: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly started to dread the upcoming release of his memoir and is getting second thoughts after learning of the importance of royalties.

This claim has been made by royal expert and author Angela Levin, on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine.

There, she started off by addressing some of the “obvious doubts” she believes plague Prince Harry, amid his memoir release preparations.

The expert was quoted saying, “Well, we don't know what's in it so I don't think we can say whether it's right or not.”

But “He's obviously had some doubts because it would be on the publisher's list and out in the month or so."

She also pointed out, “It's obviously been very well written because he had somebody to write it who's won awards so.”

“That's what I'm saying, if you exclude those two things, and it wasn't written by somebody who's no good and the publishers changed their mind, they're about to pay an awful lot of money for it.

“I think people have mentioned 13 or 14 million pounds. It's [the memoir] has got to be very powerful and presumably, they want really, sort of, aggressive comments in it.”

More From Entertainment:

James Franco all set to make acting comeback after facing sexual misconduct allegations

James Franco all set to make acting comeback after facing sexual misconduct allegations
Prince Harry planning to make memoir content ‘juicy’?

Prince Harry planning to make memoir content ‘juicy’?
Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson wants to be a father: ‘That’s my dream’

Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson wants to be a father: ‘That’s my dream’
Prince Charles honours winners of The Queens Awards

Prince Charles honours winners of The Queens Awards
Prince George’s claim to throne under ‘threats’ from all sides: report

Prince George’s claim to throne under ‘threats’ from all sides: report
Lisa Marie Presley remembers her late son on 2nd death anniversary

Lisa Marie Presley remembers her late son on 2nd death anniversary
Mandy Moore not happy with This Is Us Emmys snub: Here’s why

Mandy Moore not happy with This Is Us Emmys snub: Here’s why
Shakira’s mother wants her daughter to reconcile with Gerard Pique

Shakira’s mother wants her daughter to reconcile with Gerard Pique
Amber Heard branded ‘golddigger’ after Johnny Depp lawsuit

Amber Heard branded ‘golddigger’ after Johnny Depp lawsuit
Kate Middleton supports son Prince George as Prince William warns the young royal

Kate Middleton supports son Prince George as Prince William warns the young royal
Margaret Atwood clears up hidden message regarding Roe v Wade decision: Photo

Margaret Atwood clears up hidden message regarding Roe v Wade decision: Photo
Prince Harry fears media ‘won’t stop’ till Meghan Markle is dead

Prince Harry fears media ‘won’t stop’ till Meghan Markle is dead

Latest

view all