Prince Harry having to choose ‘money vs royal ties’: report

Prince Harry has reportedly started to dread the upcoming release of his memoir and is getting second thoughts after learning of the importance of royalties.



This claim has been made by royal expert and author Angela Levin, on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine.

There, she started off by addressing some of the “obvious doubts” she believes plague Prince Harry, amid his memoir release preparations.

The expert was quoted saying, “Well, we don't know what's in it so I don't think we can say whether it's right or not.”

But “He's obviously had some doubts because it would be on the publisher's list and out in the month or so."

She also pointed out, “It's obviously been very well written because he had somebody to write it who's won awards so.”

“That's what I'm saying, if you exclude those two things, and it wasn't written by somebody who's no good and the publishers changed their mind, they're about to pay an awful lot of money for it.

“I think people have mentioned 13 or 14 million pounds. It's [the memoir] has got to be very powerful and presumably, they want really, sort of, aggressive comments in it.”